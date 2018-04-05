Malayalam actor Kollam Ajith Kumar passes away

Malayalam actor Kollam Ajith Kumar died of a stomach ailment at a private hospital in Kochi

Malayalam film star Kollam Ajith Kumar, known for portraying negative roles, died on Thursday at a private hospital in Kochi, family sources said. Ajith, 56, was suffering from stomach ailments and was admitted to the hospital 10 days ago. Ajith in a career spread over three decades, has acted in around 500 films, mostly in Malayalam besides a few in Tamil and Hindi.

He started his career with 1984 hit Paranu Paranu Paranu by ace Malayali director Padmarajan. Ajith was often referred to Malayalam film industry's permanent villain on account of his role in the hugely successful Irupathaam Noottaandu (1987) starring Mohanlal. Since then he was the first choice for villain roles.

The news about Kollam Ajith's demise came as a rude shock to many people including superstar Mohanlal. The south superstar and host of other celebs took to Twitter to express their sadness and pay condolences to his bereaved family. Ajith's body will be taken to Kollam, where the last rites would be performed later in the day.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

With inputs from IANS