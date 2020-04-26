Malayalam actor Ravi Vallathol passes away at 67

It's an indeed sad and almost devastating day for all the fans of Malayalam actor Ravi Vallathol, who passed away at the age of 67 due to age-related ailments in Thiruvananthapuram. There came a time when he had to stop working in films and television due to his deteriorating health conditions.

The actor is survived by his wife Geetha Lakshmi. He began his career in the world of films with Swathi Thirunal and immediately made an impression on the audiences and critics. His filmography contains over 50 films and he was known for his intense and dramatic characters. His best and the most memorable pieces of work have been- Season, Godfather, Vidheyan, and Idukki Gold.

As far as his career in the television industry is concerned, he made his debut with the show, Vaitharani. His best work on the small screen was American Dreams that came out in 2002. May his soul Rest In Peace!

