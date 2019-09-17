Malayalam actor Sathar passes away at 67

Renowned Malayalam actor-producer, Sathar, aged 67 breathed his last on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, dure to liver-related ailments. He passed away at a private hospital in Kochi, informed a film industry source to PTI.

The late actor, Sathar has appeared in many South Indian films of various languages. From featuring in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu, the actor had a massive fan following. A source informed the agency that since the past few days, Sathar was undergoing treatment for liver-related ailments.

Sathar began his career in South Indian film industry around the mid-70s and continued to entertain the audience with lead roles in Malayalam movies. He had acted worked in several films with actors like late Jayan.

Not just the lead roles, but Sathar also essayed characters with grey shades to it during the 1980s. He has acted in several films, dominated by comedy genre. Sathar's last comedy film was Parayan Baki Vachathu that released in 2014. Apart from this, some of his noted films are 22 Female Kottayam, No 66 Madura Bus, God For Sale, Roudram, Kalapam, Arayannangalude Veedu, Kaanchi and Pakal among others.

Sathar was last seen on the big screens in the film, Onnum Onnum Moonu (2015). Reportedly, he will also be seen in Avarum Ivarum, which is yet to be released. The late actor had tied the knot with actress Jayabharathi, but they got separated. They have a son, named Krish J Sathar together. He, too, is an actor and has acted in Malayalam and Tamil films.

According to PTI, a source informed them that he will be laid to rest at a Juma masjid burial ground in Padinjare Kadungallur.

With inputs from PTI