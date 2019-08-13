Malayalam singer Biju Narayanan's wife Sreelatha dies of cancer

regional-cinema

Malayalam singer Biju Narayanan's wife Sreelatha passed away on Tuesday due to cancer. She was 44

Biju Narayanan with his wife Sreelatha. Pic: Instagram/@biju_narayn

Malayalam singer Biju Narayanan's wife Sreelatha passed away on Tuesday. She was 44. Sreelatha was suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment.

According to a report in Manoramaonline, Sreelatha's funeral will be held in Kalamassery, Kerala, on Tuesday at 7:30 pm. Biju tied the knot with Sreelatha in 1998 after 10 years of courtship. The couple has two children Siddarth Narayanan and Suryanarayanan.

In January, the singer celebrated their wedding anniversary with great fanfare. He uploaded the pictures on his Instagram account along with the caption, "Wedding anniversary pictures, yesterday’s (sic)".

View this post on Instagram Wedding anniversary pictures,yesterday’s.... A post shared by Biju Narayanan Official (@biju_narayn) onJan 24, 2019 at 9:07am PST

Biju began his playback singing career from the 1993 movie Venkalam song "Pathu Veluppinu". Over the years, he rendered more than 400 songs in various South Indian languages.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor on battling cancer: It's in remission, but I'm still under treatment

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates