Malayalam star Nazriya Nazim opposite Nani in her debut Telugu film

Actress Nazriya Nazim, known for starring in Malayalam hits like Bangalore Days and Ohm Shanthi Oshaana, is set to make her debut in Telugu filmdom opposite Nani. The title of the film will be announced on November 21.

"Next :) So this one will be my first telugu film guys. Super excited for this one with this amazing team! Circle this date and tune in! Happy Diwali," she posted on Instagram along with a poster that features drawings of camera, aeroplane, cycle, shoes and musical instruments.

It will be directed by Vivek Athreya, known for films such as "Brochevarevarura" and "Mental Madhilo."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazriya Nazim Fahadh (@nazriyafahadh)

Commenting on the post, Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote: "Woah sister."

Dulquer Salmaan, who is also her friend, liked the post.

Nazriya's co-star Nani tweeted: "This one. Curtain Raiser on November 21st :)) #Nani28 #NazriyaFahadh #VivekAthreya #mythri."

Nazriya, wife of actor Fahadh Faasil, was last seen in Malayalam film Trance.

