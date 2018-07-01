Malaysia Open: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth go down in semis

First, Srikanth failed to match the overall superior game of former World No. 2 Japanese Kento Momota, who has been in sensational form since making a comeback after serving a one year ban for illegal gambling

India's top shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth went down fighting in their respective women's and men's singles semi-finals to draw the curtains on the team's campaign at the Malaysia Open Super World Tour 750 tournament here on Saturday.

First, Srikanth failed to match the overall superior game of former World No. 2 Japanese Kento Momota, who has been in sensational form since making a comeback after serving a one year ban for illegal gambling. Sindhu, too, met the same fate, against defending champion and World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying, who showed better technical acumen and physical ability.

Srikanth, who had reached World No. 1 briefly in April, lost 13-21, 13-21 to World No. 11 Momota, who registered his 21st consecutive win, while Sindhu's fight ended with a 15-21, 21-19, 11-21 loss to the Chinese Taipei player in a 55-minute match. It was Srikanth's sixth defeat to Momota in nine meetings, while Sindhu has now lost nine times to Tai Tzu.

