Updated: Apr 04, 2019, 12:24 IST | IANS

Malaysia open: Sindhu, Srikanth advance, but Saina, Prannoy bow out
Shuttlers Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy crashed out of Malaysia Open 2019 yesterday, while PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the second round. Saina, playing her first match since withdrawing from Swiss Open due to acute gastroenteritis, didn't show the stomach for fight and went down to Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong 22-20, 15-21, 10-21 in 54 minutes.

Meanwhile, Sindhu defeated Japan's Aya Ohori 22-20, 21-12 in 38 minutes. In the men's singles, Srikanth registered 21-18, 21-16 win over Indonesia's Ihsan Maulana Mustofa. Prannoy, however, crashed out after suffering 21-12, 16-21, 14-21 defeat against Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin.

