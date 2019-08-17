Malaysia to probe Zakir Naik over sensitive remarks

international

Zakir had asked the Malaysian Chinese to "go back" first, as they were the "old guests" of the country, during a religious talk

Zakir Naik. File Pic

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian authorities have initiated an investigation against controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik over his intent to provoke a peace breach while making alleged and sensitive remarks on the Hindus and Chinese residing in the Muslim-majority nation.

"We have opened an investigation paper based on a report made in Gombak. Around 115 reports have been lodged on the matter so far," Federal CID director Huzir Mohamed was quoted as saying by The Strait Times during a press conference on August 15 at the Selangor police headquarters.

Zakir had asked the Malaysian Chinese to "go back" first, as they were the "old guests" of the country, during a religious talk titled 'Executive Talk Bersama Dr Zakir Naik' in Kota Baru, Kelantan, in response to calls for his own deportation. His speech at the same venue was also condemned by many parties after he compared the Hindus in Malaysia to the Muslims in India, saying that the Hindus here enjoyed more than 100 per cent rights in Malaysia compared to Muslims in India.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever