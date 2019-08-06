Malaysia uses helicopter, dogs in search for missing UK teen

international

Members of Malaysian rescue team take part in a search and rescue operation for the missing 15-year-old Nora Quoirin from London, in Seremban on August 6, 2019. Pic/AFP

Seremban: As the search entered the third day, the Malaysian police have deployed a helicopter and sniffer dogs as the search for a 15-year-old London girl who went missing from a nature resort. Nora Quoirin's family says they discovered her missing from her bedroom at the Dusun resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state on Sunday morning with the window left open. Even though the family considered it as a criminal matter, the police said there were no initial signs of foul play.

Mohamad Nor Marzukee Besar, the District police chief said rescuers scoured areas surrounding the resort until 3 a.m. on Tuesday but found no clue to indicate what happened to the girl. He says the operation involving over 150 people resumed later on Tuesday morning, with a helicopter and sniffer dogs aiding in an expanded search in the dense jungle.

According to a charity, the disappearance of a 15-year-old London girl in Malaysia was being treated as an abduction and a missing person case by the police. Nora Quoirin, who has special needs, arrived there with her family on Saturday for a "trip of a lifetime", as reported by international news website. But on Sunday her parents awoke to find she was missing.

The charity, Lucie Blackman Trust (LBT), which is supporting the family, said the police were searching and investigating in the resort and surrounding areas.

Nora, the daughter of an Irish-French couple who have lived in London for around 20 years, was staying with her family at the Dusan resort in a nature reserve near Seremban, 39 miles south of the capital Kuala Lumpur. The LBT said her father raised the alarm when he discovered her missing from her bedroom at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

A spokesman for the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs said: "We are aware of the case and are providing consular assistance."

