Malaysian MotoGP: Marquez tops qualifying, but will start 7th after penalty

other-sports

Honda's Marquez clocked up the fastest lap and looked to have secured the 80th pole position of his career in a rain-hit qualifying session at Sepang, in which he had a minor crash

Monster Yamaha Tech 3's French rider Johann Zarco waits inside his team garage during the first practice session of the Malaysia MotoGP at the Sepang International Circuit in Sepang on November 2, 2018. Pic/AFP

Yamaha's Johann Zarco was Saturday bumped up to pole position for the Malaysian MotoGP, taking Marc Marquez's spot after the world champion was penalised for an incident involving Italian rider Andrea Iannone.

Honda's Marquez clocked up the fastest lap and looked to have secured the 80th pole position of his career in a rain-hit qualifying session at Sepang, in which he had a minor crash. But after the race, he was hit with a hefty six-place grid penalty, meaning he will start in seventh.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever