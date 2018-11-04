Malaysian MotoGP: Marquez tops qualifying, but will start 7th after penalty
Yamaha's Johann Zarco was Saturday bumped up to pole position for the Malaysian MotoGP, taking Marc Marquez's spot after the world champion was penalised for an incident involving Italian rider Andrea Iannone.
Honda's Marquez clocked up the fastest lap and looked to have secured the 80th pole position of his career in a rain-hit qualifying session at Sepang, in which he had a minor crash. But after the race, he was hit with a hefty six-place grid penalty, meaning he will start in seventh.
