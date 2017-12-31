Malaysian transgender conversion plan sparks alarm

A Malaysian state plans to run a conversion therapy course aimed at transgender women, officials said yesterday, sparking alarm among LGBT activists in the conservative country

A Malaysian state plans to run a conversion therapy course aimed at transgender women, officials said yesterday, sparking alarm among LGBT activists in the conservative country. The course would run over several days next year after authorities had completed a survey of the transgender population, a Terengganu state official said.

Participation in the course would be voluntary, Terengganu executive council member Ghazali Taib said, adding that the programme would include medical, psychological and religious experts, as well as transgender women who have "returned to normal lives". LGBT activists condemned the government's plans. Leading transgender activist Nisha Ayub said courses such as these would only deepen the community's isolation.

