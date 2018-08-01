Malaysia's civil aviation chief quits over MH370 lapses

Azharuddin Abdul Rahman said the report found that the air traffic control centre failed to comply with operating procedures

Azharuddin Abdul Rahman

Malaysia's civil aviation chief said he has resigned to take responsibility after an investigative report highlighted shortcomings in the air traffic control centre during MH370's disappearance.

