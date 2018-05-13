Malaysia's scandal-mired Najib Razak hit with travel ban

An angry crowd had gathered at a Kuala Lumpur airport, shouting at vehicles and seeking to stop them entering

Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor. Pic/AFP

Malaysia's former leader Najib Razak was hit with a travel ban yesterday as speculation mounted he was about to flee the country following his shock election loss, in a possible bid to avoid prosecution over a multi-billion-dollar scandal.

An angry crowd had gathered at a Kuala Lumpur airport, shouting at vehicles and seeking to stop them entering, after a purported flight itinerary leaked online showed Najib and his unpopular wife were planning to head to Indonesia.The immigration department swiftly announced both he and his wife Rosmah Mansor were banned from leaving Malaysia.

Najib quits as head of coalition, party

Najib Razak quit as head of the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition and its main party. "I have taken the decision to step down as president of UMNO and chairman of BN immediately," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates