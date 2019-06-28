Maldives Ex Vice President and alleged bomber Ahmed Adeeb to undergo treatment for cancer in Pune

national

The Maldives former Vice President, Ahmed Adeeb, who has been a suspect for allegedly being involved in a bombing case, will be undergoing treatment for cancer in Pune city.

The Maldivian political leader Ahmed Adeeb, who served as former vice president in Abdulla Yameen’s government, has been an accused of plotting to assassinate Yameen in September 2015.

Adeeb left the Maldives on June 17 and was expected to return to the country on June 26, this year. But on Tuesday, Adeeb had requested an extension as he was unable to complete his necessary medical treatment, including screening for cancer.

The Maldivian government has granted his plea and based on the request has extended his medical furlough till July 6, this year.

According to police sources, the Indian government has issued him a temporary and single entry visa for one year.

