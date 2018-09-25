Maldives's strongman President concedes election defeat to Solih

international

Abdulla Yameen and Mohamed Solih. Pics/AFP

The strongman president of the Maldives on Monday conceded defeat in elections, easing fears of a fresh political crisis in the archipelago. "The Maldivian people have decided what they want.

I have accepted the results from yesterday," Abdulla Yameen said in a televised address a day after the joint opposition candidate unexpectedly triumphed. "Earlier today, I met with Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who the Maldivian electorate has chosen to be their next president. I have congratulated him," Yameen said.

41.7

Per cent of votes won by Yameen

58.3

Per cent of votes won by Solih

