Maldivian Parliament invites PM Modi to address Parliament
On Wednesday, all 80 members present in the Parliament voted in favour of the resolution inviting the Indian Prime Minister to deliver a speech at the House
Male [Maldives]: The Maldivian Parliament on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the House during his likely visit to the island nation early next month.
"#Maldives Parliament has unanimously passed a resolution to invite PM @narendramodi to address a sitting of the house during his upcoming visit to the Maldives," the country's foreign minister Abdulla Shahid tweeted.
#Maldives Parliament has unanimously passed a resolution to invite PM @narendramodi to address a sitting of the house during his upcoming visit to the Maldives.— Abdulla Shahid ð (@abdulla_shahid) May 29, 2019
Former president Mohamed Nasheed, who was recently appointed as Speaker of the Parliament, said on Tuesday that President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih had requested for Modi to address the House during his likely visit to the island nation, Maldives Independent reported.
On Wednesday, all 80 members present in the Parliament voted in favour of the resolution inviting the Indian Prime Minister to deliver a speech at the House.
Many lawmakers had said that it would be an honour to have an influential leader like Modi addressing the Parliament.
Modi is likely to travel to the Maldives on June 7-8 for his first bilateral visit after assuming office for the second term, sources had said on Monday.
Modi had earlier visited the island nation in November last year to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Solih, who assumed office after defeating Abdulla Yameen in the presidential polls.
During Solih's visit to India in December, New Delhi had announced financial assistance of USD 1.4 billion to Male.
Several Maldivian leaders including Solih, Nasheed and former President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom had congratulated Modi for his resounding electoral victory in the recently held Lok Sabha polls.
(With inputs from ANI)
