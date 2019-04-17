Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur joins BJP

Published: Apr 17, 2019, 15:55 IST | ANI

Before formally joining the party, Pragya Singh Thakur met with senior BJP leaders including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Ramlal, Anil Jain, Narottam Mishra, and Prabhat Jha at the state party headquarters

Pragya Singh Thakur. Pic/ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bhopal: on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI after joining BJP, Thakur said she will "contest and win" elections. While no seat has been formally allocated to her, speculations are rife that she may contest against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal.

Before formally joining the party, Thakur met with senior BJP leaders including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Ramlal, Anil Jain, Narottam Mishra, and Prabhat Jha at the state party headquarters.

After meeting the leaders, Thakur said, "We will unitedly fight against the people who are conspiring against the nation. We will win this 'Dharm Yuddh' (crusade)." "After spending 10 years in jail due to Congress conspiracy, I have come here to fight the political and religious war," she added.

Thakur is among the seven accused facing trial in the Malegaon blast case, wherein six people were killed and a dozen others were injured when a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's Malegaon on September 29, 2008.

Polling in Madhya Pradesh will be held in the last four phases of elections and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

