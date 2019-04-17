Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur joins BJP

national

Before formally joining the party, Pragya Singh Thakur met with senior BJP leaders including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Ramlal, Anil Jain, Narottam Mishra, and Prabhat Jha at the state party headquarters

Pragya Singh Thakur. Pic/ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bhopal: on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI after joining BJP, Thakur said she will "contest and win" elections. While no seat has been formally allocated to her, speculations are rife that she may contest against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh: Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur has arrived at the BJP office in Bhopal and is currently meeting senior BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Ramlal, and Prabhat Jha. pic.twitter.com/9rG7KuLiq0 — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2019

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur in Bhopal: I have formally joined BJP, I will contest elections and will win also. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/siAsXSMm1U — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2019

Before formally joining the party, Thakur met with senior BJP leaders including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Ramlal, Anil Jain, Narottam Mishra, and Prabhat Jha at the state party headquarters.

After meeting the leaders, Thakur said, "We will unitedly fight against the people who are conspiring against the nation. We will win this 'Dharm Yuddh' (crusade)." "After spending 10 years in jail due to Congress conspiracy, I have come here to fight the political and religious war," she added.

Thakur is among the seven accused facing trial in the Malegaon blast case, wherein six people were killed and a dozen others were injured when a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's Malegaon on September 29, 2008.

Polling in Madhya Pradesh will be held in the last four phases of elections and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates