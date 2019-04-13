Malhar Thakar's Shu Thayu nominated for International Gujarati Film Festival

regional-cinema

Shu Thayu is a Gujarati comedy movie starring Malhar Thakar, Yash Soni, Mayur Chauhan, Mitra Gadhvi, Aarjav Trivedi and Kinjal Rajpriya

Still from the movie

Film producer Mahesh Danannavar released his maiden film Shu Thayu in August, a Gujarati comedy starring Malhar Thakar, Yash Soni, Mayur Chauhan, Mitra Gadhvi, Aarjav Trivedi and Kinjal Rajpriya. The film has the distinction of becoming the first highest grossing Gujarati film till recently and now stands at number two in terms of box office records. Now the film has made a mark for itself internationally with a nomination at the prestigious International Gujarati Film Festival in Los Angeles and New York.

The International Gujarati Film Festival brings to the fore some of the most compelling and interesting Gujarati films from around the world under one common roof. Shu Thayu has been selected alongside the best in Gujarati films.

An elated Mahesh Danannavar commented, “When we made Shu Thayu, we wanted to create something that will entertain the audiences thoroughly and I'm thrilled to see that it has done that, not just nationally but internationally as well. The nomination at the International Gujarati Film Festival is a huge encouragement and reassurance that we are on the right track. As a producer for the first time, there are a lot of risks one takes and this recognition is a morale boost for the whole team. Let's hope we bring it home!”

A comedy and drama that will have you holding your sides, the film revolves around Manan and Dipali's love story, played by Malhar Thakar and Kinjal Rajpriya. A unique tale about their upcoming wedding amidst which the groom loses his memory, followed by a series of hilarious events and the probability of him regaining it or not sends all the friends into a tizzy. Right until the end, the storyline hooks audiences while giving them a huge dose of laughter.

The film is a remake of a Tamil film Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates