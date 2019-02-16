Mallakhamb World Championship: Pole mallakhamb unknown territory for Indian women

other-sports

However, the women players have a different challenge to face since they have never competed in pole mallakhamb at any level

India's Himani Parab at Shivaji Park yesterday. Pic/Subodh Mayure

There are many things that spectators will experience for the first time at the Mallakhamb World Championship in Shivaji Park over this weekend. However, the women players have a different challenge to face since they have never competed in pole mallakhamb at any level.

India's current national champion in rope mallakhamb, Himani Parab is confident over winning gold in the rope category, but the Mumbai-based player is not sure about her chances in the pole category.

"It's going to be tough playing pole for the first time and that too in the World Championship. For a pole gold, I would need to fight against my teammates and overseas girls," Parab, 18, told mid-day yesterday.

Parab, who won gold in the rope category of the State Championships (October 2018) and National Championships (January 2019) at Alibag and Goa respectively, rated Italy's Delia Ceruti very highly. "I was watching Delia and few players from other countries practising pole mallakhamb for the last few days. They seem so committed," added Parab.

But Uday Deshpande, under whose guidance Parab has been learning mallakhamb tricks for the last 12 years, is confident about her putting up a good show. "Himani is a fighter and known for her never-give-up attitude. Just a year ago, she had a knee injury, but with proper rehabilitation she overcame it and fought back to win gold at the Nationals. Even though pole is new category for her, she will achieve a remarkable feat," said Deshpande.

What is pole mallakhamb?

A vertical wooden pole standing 8.5 ft in height with a circumference of 22 inches at the base, is fixed in the ground. The participant performs various acrobatic feats and poses while hanging on the pole. The athletes mount, dismount and utilise this pole for various complex acts designed to develop their grip, stamina, and strength in the arms, legs, and upper body.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates