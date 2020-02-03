Mallica Malhotra - Passionate Singer and Performer

Mallica is an elegant and renowned performer who has performed with prominent celebrities not only in India but also abroad. Her artistic aura made her one of the most energetic and promising performers. She had performed with numerous artists like Akshay Kumar, Hritik Roshan, Sonu Nigam, Honey Singh, Meet Brothers, Kapil Sharma, and the count is still on. After spreading her charm in India she has also performed in countries like the USA, Canada, Philippines, Europe Thailand, Srilanka, Singapore and many more.

Her father played a very significant role in their calling to the music industry. Mallica has several hit singles under as individuals however team up together with Mehak Malhotra for duets and musical events.

Her excellent values along with her vital public relations, stunning looks and an abundance of talent to match have assured that Mallica is nearly shoving herself against the clock to meet deadlines. As she attempts to give only her best. To all those feels there is no alternative when it comes to Mallica Malhotra being correlated with there product or event. Mallica has also been awarded numerous laurels for her tremendous contribution to associated realms of recreation and her personal accomplishment! and still ascending the maxima of success. Her modest behavior and vitality to achieve best make her an admirable persona. As per her vision ", I want to reach the heights of the skies with my feet firm on the ground" makes her a precise inspiration for many. We wish her Good luck in the future.

