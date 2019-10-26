Mallika Bhatt's Diwali Bash Inside Photos: Malaika Arora has fun time with Amrita Arora and others

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora and her girl gang - sister Amrita Arora Ladak, Poonam Damania, Vahbiz Mehta and Sophie Choudry attended the Diwali bash hosted by her celebrity makeup artist Mallika Bhatt in Mumbai. The star-studded party was also graced by Kajol, Karan Johar, and host of other celebrities.

Malaika, who recently celebrated her 46th birthday posted a series of pictures on her Instagram story with her girl gang, which she called 'Phatakas'. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl looked stunning in her shimmery skirt and crop top. She was joined by Vahbiz, Delnaz Daruwala, Preeta Sukhtankar and Aditi Govitrikar for the group picture.



Image credit: Malaika Arora's Instagram account

Poonam Damania was also seen partying with Amrita Arora. Amrita looked gorgeous in a pink harem pant and crop top designed by Seema Khan. She attended the party with her husband Shakeel Ladak.



Image credit: Poonam Damania's Instagram account

Malaika's friend Vahbiz also shared pictures from the bash on her Instagram stories. In this picture, we can see all the BFFs having a blast together.



Image credit: Vahbiz Mehta's Instagram account

Sophie Choudry, who is currently hosting a fitness show also graced the party. She looked beautiful in floral printed crop top and skirt. She posted pictures with Mallika on her Instagram handle.



Image credit: Sophie Choudry's Instagram account

In this picture, we can see the former Bigg Boss contestant enjoying with her friends at the party.



Image credit: Sophie Choudry's Instagram account

No party ends with a group picture!



Image credit: Instagram/@rickroyco

It seems the celebrities know how to make a party more memorable. How are you going to celebrate Diwali? Tell us your party ideas in the comments section below.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates