MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Mallika Bhatt's Diwali Bash Inside Photos: Malaika Arora has fun time with Amrita Arora and others

Updated: Oct 26, 2019, 20:01 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Malaika Arora, sister Amrita Arora Ladak, Poonam Damania, Vahbiz Mehta and Sophie Choudry attended the Diwali bash hosted by their BFF Mallika Bhatt

Image credit: Instagram accounts of Malaika Arora and Rick Roy
Image credit: Instagram accounts of Malaika Arora and Rick Roy

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora and her girl gang - sister Amrita Arora Ladak, Poonam Damania, Vahbiz Mehta and Sophie Choudry attended the Diwali bash hosted by her celebrity makeup artist Mallika Bhatt in Mumbai. The star-studded party was also graced by Kajol, Karan Johar, and host of other celebrities.

Malaika, who recently celebrated her 46th birthday posted a series of pictures on her Instagram story with her girl gang, which she called 'Phatakas'. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl looked stunning in her shimmery skirt and crop top. She was joined by Vahbiz, Delnaz Daruwala, Preeta Sukhtankar and Aditi Govitrikar for the group picture.

Malaika Arora
Image credit: Malaika Arora's Instagram account

Poonam Damania was also seen partying with Amrita Arora. Amrita looked gorgeous in a pink harem pant and crop top designed by Seema Khan. She attended the party with her husband Shakeel Ladak.

Malaika Arora
Image credit: Poonam Damania's Instagram account

Malaika's friend Vahbiz also shared pictures from the bash on her Instagram stories. In this picture, we can see all the BFFs having a blast together.

Malaika Arora
Image credit: Vahbiz Mehta's Instagram account

Sophie Choudry, who is currently hosting a fitness show also graced the party. She looked beautiful in floral printed crop top and skirt. She posted pictures with Mallika on her Instagram handle.

Malaika Arora
Image credit: Sophie Choudry's Instagram account

In this picture, we can see the former Bigg Boss contestant enjoying with her friends at the party.

Malaika Arora
Image credit: Sophie Choudry's Instagram account

No party ends with a group picture!

Malaika Arora
Image credit: Instagram/@rickroyco

It seems the celebrities know how to make a party more memorable. How are you going to celebrate Diwali? Tell us your party ideas in the comments section below.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

malaika aroraamrita arorasophie choudrydiwalibollywood newsEntertainment News

Vogue Beauty Awards 2019: Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora light up red carpet

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK