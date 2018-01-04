Mallikarjun Kharge: Government pocketing profits as crude oil prices fall

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha during zero hour, Kharge said, "Consumers are not getting any benefit of the low crude oil price"

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday questioned the government on why the benefit of lower crude oil prices was not being passed on to the consumers.He said the government has also slashed funds for all welfare schemes.

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha during zero hour, Kharge said: "Consumers are not getting any benefit of the low crude oil price, the entire money is going into the government's coffers."

He said the government has earned a profit of Rs 550,000 crore due to low crude oil prices. "They have cut the finance for all welfare schemes... The government should tell which social welfare scheme they have invested the money in," he added.

