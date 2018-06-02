Mallya barred from markets for three more years: Sebi

According to a Sebi order in "the matter of fund diversions and or improper transactions in United Spirits", Mallya has also been restrained from holding position "as Director or Key Managerial Person of a listed company for a period of five years"



Vijay Mallya

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday ordered that absconding business tycoon Vijay Mallya shall continue to be restrained from accessing the securities market for a further three years.

According to a Sebi order in "the matter of fund diversions and or improper transactions in United Spirits", Mallya has also been restrained from holding position "as Director or Key Managerial Person of a listed company for a period of five years".

