Mallya had no intention of paying back loans to banks: ED

national

Probe reveals he did not push profit-generating UBHL and other group companies to strengthen KAL by infusing capital

Vijay Mallya. Pic/AFP

Absconding liquor baron Vijay Mallya had no intention of paying back loans of over Rs 5,500 crore to a consortium of banks even though creditors agreed to restructure debt for his Kingfisher Airlines Ltd (KAL) offering a lifeline to the now defunct airline.

Investigations into the financial mess at KAL undertaken by the ED have revealed that Mallya's intentions of not paying the banks post restructuring emerged as he did not push profit-generating United Breweries Holdings Ltd (UBHL) and other group companies to strengthen KAL by infusing capital.

Instead, Rs 3,516 crore was channelised through dummy companies through a circuitous route as unsecured loan to KAL by UBHL. This further eroded the net worth of KAL as restructured principal loan amount itself stood at Rs 5,575.72 crore.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever