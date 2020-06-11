Malwani suicide: Mumbai cops grill victim Disha Salian's fiancÃ© Rohan Roy and friends

The Malwani police investigating the suicide case of Disha Salian, questioned her fiance and few friends. Salian, the former manager of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide by jumping off her fiancé's house in Malvani's Jankalya Nagar on Monday night. The Malvani police, have not yet reached to any conclusion about the case.

According to the police sources, at the time of the incident, a party was going on in the flat which was attended by four other people including a woman (Deep Ajmera, Indraneel Vaidhya, Himanshu Shikhare and Resha Padwal). The police investigation revealed that the group were allegedly enjoying in the house playing loud music and drinking alcohol.

"We have conducted an inquiry and recorded the statement of all persons including Salian's fiancé Rohan Roy. During the investigation, it was learnt that Disha Salian left the party in between and locked herself in the bedroom. When the party attendees opened the door, Disha was missing," a police source said.

He further said that the building security guard informed them about Disha lying in a pool of blood on the ground in the building premises. The friends initially rushed her to Tunga hospital in Malad and later to Shatabdi hospital in Kandivli where the doctors declared her dead before admission.

The victim's parents were also informed and they arrived at Shatabdi hospital and later the police recorded their statements. The parents have not filed a complaint against anybody. "We are still going through the details, we will get to the bottom of the case once we get her post mortem report. We are also waiting for the COVID test report," an officer added.

Disha Salian started off as a public relations manager and later went on to become a celebrity talent manager. She was based in Mumbai and had managed a number of Bollywood celebrities including Varun Sharma and Sushant Singh Rajput. She was also associated with Bunty Sajdeh's Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment Limited. Bunty is the brother of the cricketer Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh.

