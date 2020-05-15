Search

'Mama aa rahi hai': Twitterati is amused over BSF sentry's announcement for allowing elephants to pass

Published: May 15, 2020, 12:35 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

A screengrab from the video posted by the BSF
One may have heard elephants being called several names. But the name called by the sentry while announcing entry of the elephants to the jungle in a viral video shared by the Border Security Force (BSF)  has amused netizens, making them smile.

In the video, the sentry can be heard saying in the video, "Charlie 39 to control,, Mama aa raha hai, chhota ya bada victor koi bhi abhi mat bhejna…" Explaining the name called for the jumbo, the BSF has posted in the captions, saying, "Sentry on duty announcing entry of a herd of elephants, across fence. Free roaming Gajraj (respectfully called "Mama") rule the jungles along international boundary in Garo hills Meghalaya."

The post shared on Thursday afternoon managed to garner 59,200 views on Twitter with 4,900 likes and was retweeted 1,100 times so far. The users commenting on the post praised the sentry’s unique term to describe the elephants.

