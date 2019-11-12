Mamangam: This Mammootty-starrer gets a new release date

Mamangam, which stars popular actor Mammootty, will now release on December 12 instead of November 21.

Mammootty took to social media on Tuesday to announce the new date. The Malayalam film will be dubbed in Hindi along with Tamil and Telugu.

Take a look at his tweet:

Mamangam will showcase Mammootty as a mysterious character, in a never seen before avatar. The makers promise that the period film will portray a distinct tale and also showcase Kalari -- Indian martial art -- unlike anything seen on screen before.

On the film, Mammootty had earlier said, "What excited me was the role offered to me and the historical importance of the story. It happens in the 15th and 16th century in north Kerala... There were braver and bolder people and their sacrifice must be known to the new generation. And my role is also interesting."

Produced by Venu Kunnapilly, the film has been directed by M Padmakumar.

