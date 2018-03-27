Mamata Banerjee asks cops to act against all involved in armed rallies

Without naming any particular political party, Mamata Banerjee said they were "using and selling" religion to continue their business.



Mamata Banerjee. Pic/AFP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed the police to take strong action against those who carried swords and other weapons during Ram Navami processions in the state on Sunday and not to spare anyone. Without naming any particular political party, she said they were "using and selling" religion to continue their business.

"I am directing the DGP to instruct all the SPs to take action and not to spare anyone whoever he or she is. Law will take its own course. I will not tolerate this," Banerjee said. She also said if the police failed to take actions, steps would be taken against them.

"Can we let them rule our state? They are hooligans," she said about those who carried the arms. One person was killed and five cops injured in clashes between two groups during a Ram Navami procession in Purulia as sword-wielding BJP supporters defied a government ban on armed rallies.

