Mamata Banerjee: Atrai drying up because of Bangladesh dams

Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: The River Atrai is drying up because of construction of dams in Bangladesh, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told the West Bengal State Assembly on Tuesday, adding that New Delhi is not seriously taking up the issue with Dhaka.

"Because of the dam, people of South Dinajpur district are suffering. Everything from the state has been sent to the Centre but the Centre is watching the matter and taking it lightly," Banerjee informed the House in response to opposition’s question over the issue.

The Atrai River flows from Siliguri into Bangladesh before flowing back into South Dinajpur district of West Bengal. It is a source of livelihood to thousands of fishermen and farmers, who use its water for irrigation. But in recent years, its flow has got severely affected by barrages and river-controlling structures in Bangladesh.

390 Km

Length of River Atrai

