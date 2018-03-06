Mamata Banerjee: BJP, RSS trying to inflict communal riot on West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the BJP and the RSS of trying to inflict a communal riot upon the state by secretly throwing meat in religious places



Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the BJP and the RSS of trying to inflict a communal riot upon the state by secretly throwing meat in religious places.

She urged the police to form community development committees in every locality to catch the offenders. "They have started a new conspiracy. They are giving money to people and asking them to throw meat in temples and mosques. This is a deliberate attempt to inflict a communal riot by the BJP and the RSS," Banerjee said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid- day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever