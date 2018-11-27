Mamata Banerjee: BJP will lose in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan

national

The assembly election in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 28 while Rajasthan will go to polls on December 7

Mamata Banerjee

Accusing the BJP-led central government of not keeping its electoral promises and making the lives of traders and businessmen miserable, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the saffron party will lose the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

"Today, the traders are in trouble. They are scared of the CBI, ED and Income Tax Department. This fear was not there earlier. The people of Rajasthan do not support the BJP-run central government anymore. They will lose big time in Rajasthan. I have heard that their situation is not good anywhere, be it Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan," Banerjee said at a public rally in Purulia.

"People are not able to do business freely. Even the money kept in the banks is not safe. The business infrastructure in the country has collapsed after demonetisation. Many small and medium-scale traders are forced to shut their business while a number of big businessmen have left the country," she maintained.

Taking a veiled swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee said a true leader of the nation should be loved and not feared by the people.

"The leader of a nation should be loved by its people. But someone cannot be a leader if people are scared of him. Today we have such leaders in the country of whom people are scared. They will not be able to continue for long. They will be dethroned this time," she said.

The Trinamool Congress chief said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments have failed to tackle Maoist insurgency in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.

The West Bengal government, on the other hand, has successfully "eradicated" the Maoists from the state, she said.

