Mamata Banerjee blames central agencies for threatening TMC leaders

Mamata Banerjee addresses a rally in Kolkata on Sunday. Pic /PTI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that central agencies are threatening TMC leaders and elected representatives with prison term in chit fund scam cases, if they don't join the BJP. Addressing the Martyrs' Day rally here, the TMC chief accused the BJP of trying to replicate the "Karnataka horse-trading model" by luring TMC MLAs with money and other perks.

The CM, speaking at her first major political rally after the Lok Sabha polls, also said TMC will launch a statewide protest on July 26, demanding return of black money "siphoned off" by the BJP.

"Central agencies are summoning our leaders and threatening elected representatives over chit fund scams, asking them to get in touch with BJP leaders or face prison," she said.

"The BJP is offering Rs 2 crore and a petrol pump to our MLAs to switch over. At the gram sabha level, the amount offered is Rs 20 lakh... The BJP thinks it can buy out everybody," Banerjee alleged.

In a bid to counter allegations of 'cut money' being taken by a large number of TMC leaders, she asked party cadres to launch a movement against the BJP from July 26, demanding that its leaders return black money and also the cut money taken in the Ujjawala scheme.

