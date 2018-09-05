Search

Mamata Banerjee calls meeting to assess health of West Bengal bridges

Sep 05, 2018, 20:07 IST | IANS

The meeting will be held at the state secretariat Nabanna on Thursday in the presence of the senior officers of Kolkata and Bengal police

Mamata Banerjee calls meeting to assess health of West Bengal bridges
Mamata Banerjee

Following the partial collapse of a south Kolkata bridge, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday called a meeting with the state Public Works Department and the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority officials and sought a detailed health report of the bridges, a state government official said.

The meeting will be held at the state secretariat Nabanna on Thursday in the presence of the senior officers of Kolkata and Bengal police.

"The Chief Minister has sought a detailed report regarding the condition of all the bridges in the state," the official said.

A portion of a bridge in south Kolkata's Majerhat collapsed at around 4.30 p.m. on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring at least 19 others while two persons are reported missing.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

mamata banerjeewest bengal

Meet Anand Kumar: Mamata Banerjee's ardent fan in Amma's Chennai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK