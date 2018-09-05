Mamata Banerjee calls meeting to assess health of West Bengal bridges

national

The meeting will be held at the state secretariat Nabanna on Thursday in the presence of the senior officers of Kolkata and Bengal police

Mamata Banerjee

Following the partial collapse of a south Kolkata bridge, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday called a meeting with the state Public Works Department and the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority officials and sought a detailed health report of the bridges, a state government official said.

"The Chief Minister has sought a detailed report regarding the condition of all the bridges in the state," the official said.

A portion of a bridge in south Kolkata's Majerhat collapsed at around 4.30 p.m. on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring at least 19 others while two persons are reported missing.

