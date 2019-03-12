Mamata Banerjee: Chartered flights carry money for voters

national

Kolkata: Alleging chartered flights and special helicopters were used by VIPs to carry money for "purchasing voters", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday urged the Election Commission to stop any such attempts during the Lok Sabha poll campaign.

She also requested the poll panel to remove hoardings and posters put up by the Bharatiya Janata Party with armed force personnel's photographs, and ensure withdrawal of Narendra Modi government's advertisements still being screened in cinema halls even after the poll notification and the model code of conduct coming into effect.

"I will request the EC that there are so many hoardings and posters on the streets where they are using army men's photos. We are proud of the Army. They give blood for the country. Don't misuse their name for your petty political purpose.

"Do politics as per your choice, ideology, as per your commitment, credentials. But for God's sake don't drag the jawans to such levels," the Trinamool Congress supremo said.

Banerjee said the poll panel must also see to it that VIPs do not bring money by chartered flights or special helicopters.

"We have information that sometimes VVIPs and VIPs use chartered flights and special helicopters to bring money and use agencies to distribute the money to their people.

"Please see to it that money is not supplied to purchase voters, they should not bring money by railways, flights and waterways," she said.

In an apparent reference to the BJP, she asked: "If one party spends thousands of crores of rupees, how can other parties compete?"

The Chief Minister drew the EC's attention to "Modi babu's advertisements" being screened in all cinema halls.

"After the election is notified, how can they run all this?" she posed.

Stressing the need for free and fair polls, Banerjee said the EC should take everybody into confidence in conducting the elections.

"Don't heed only BJP's complaints. Their only habit is to complain," she said.

