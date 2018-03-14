Mamata Banerjee condoles the death of Stephen Hawking

Hawking, the renowned theoretical physicist who explored the mysteries of the universe, died today at his home in Cambridge



Stephen Hawking



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday condoled the death of legendary British scientist Stephen Hawking. Hawking, the renowned theoretical physicist who explored the mysteries of the universe, died today at his home in Cambridge. He was 76.

"Tribute to Stephen Hawking, the legendary scientist who redefined modern cosmology and inspired generations of young minds. Condolences to his family and admirers. Rest in peace," Banerjee said a statement. Hawking's family said he died peacefully in his home near Cambridge University, where he did much of his ground-breaking work on black holes and relativity.

