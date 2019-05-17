Mamata Banerjee: Does only PM Narendra Modi have the right to hold public meetings?

national

After violence was reported during Shah's roadshow in Kolkata, the EC on Wednesday decided to cut short the campaign period in the state

Mathurapur (West Bengal): Amidst ongoing political slugfest in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday questioned if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only one who has the right to hold public rallies and meetings in the state.

"Only PM Modi has the right to hold rallies and meetings in the state, no one else? Did any sort of security issue happen to him? Then why they (EC) stopped the meeting for us?," Banerjee asked while expressing her discontentment over the Election Commission's decision to cut short the campaign period in the state.

Further, she said that the proposed public meeting of PM Narendra that is slated to be held in Mathurapur is four kilometres away from the place that she held the public meeting.

"PM Modi's rally is four kilometres away. Why do they think only prime ministers security is important and not others?", she asked.

Questioning her rights under the federal system of governance she said, "Why did they stop the election campaign? What do they think, whatever the Election Commission says, that'll happen? Don't we have any right to hold meetings in this country?

Her comments came hours after the Special Protection Group (SPG) has written a letter to West Bengal DGP raising questions regarding PM Modi's security at his proposed public meeting in Mathurapur later today.

Elections to 33 seats have taken place in West Bengal in the first six phases of elections. The remaining nine seats will go to polls on May 19 in the last round with the counting set to take place on May 23.

