Mamata Banerjee expresses happiness over Arun Jaitley's return home after surgery

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed happiness over Union Minister Arun Jaitley's return to his home after his kidney transplant at the AIIMS in Delhi.

"@arunjaitleyji. Glad that you have returned home today after the surgery. Wish you a speedy and complete recovery.", Banerjee said in a tweet.

Jaitley, 65, was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi on May 12 and the surgery was performed on May 14. Post the operation, he stayed in isolation ward to avoid infection. During his stay in the hospital, the union minister wrote a Facebook post on completion of four years of the Modi government.

