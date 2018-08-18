Mamata Banerjee expresses solidarity with flood-affected people of Kerala

national

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday expressed solidarity with the flood-affected people of Kerala.

"Words alone are not enough. Yet I must tell all my brothers and sisters of Kerala that our thoughts and prayers are with each one of you...." the CM said on her official Twitter handle.

""....Condolences to those families who have lost their loved ones. Strength to those who are fighting the #KeralaFloods," she further tweeted.

As per information from the control room of the Kerala State Disaster Management, since August 8, 194 persons have lost their lives so far and 36 are missing. Over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced today an immediate financial assistance of Rs 500 crore to the rain-battered Kerala, after reviewing the flood situation in the state.

Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh per person to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement said.

