Mamata Banerjee faces police complaint over 'civil war, bloodbath' remarks

Complainant says the West Bengal chief minister is making all efforts to halt the NRC process

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

A police complaint was lodged against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday by a youth leader on Wednesday over her alleged provocative remarks on Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft. Sudipta Hazarika, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Parishad, filed the complaint at the North Lakhimpur Sadar police station over Banerjee's remarks on Tuesday that the NRC in Assam could lead to a "bloodbath and a civil war in the country", the police said.

"Going against the Supreme Court, Mamata Banerjee is making all efforts to halt the NRC process by meeting the Union Home Minister. There is apprehension that an uncalled for situation may be created anytime. Therefore I appeal to you (officer-in-charge) to file a case against Mamata Banerjee and take necessary action," Hazarika said in the complaint said. The police are yet to file an FIR. The much-anticipated second draft of the NRC, touted to be a proof of Assamese citizenship, was published on Monday and excluded 40 lakh people.

Naidu adjourns RS over TMC protests in House

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday witnessed vociferous protests by Trinamool Congress members over the Assam NRC issue, forcing House Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn the proceedings for the day. Due to disruptions, Home Minister Rajnath Singh could not make a statement and was forced to table it instead whereas BJP President Amit Shah could not conclude his speech that he started on Tuesday.

Mamata meets Advani, Azad and Cong leaders

Mamata Banerjee met veteran BJP leader L K Advani at his chamber in Parliament on Wednesday and termed it a "courtesy call". "I know Advaniji for a very long time. I went to enquire about his health," Banerjee said. Suspended BJP MP Kirti Azad also came to meet her at the TMC office in Parliament, followed by Congress leaders Gulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel, and SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav also met her.

