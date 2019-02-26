Mamata Banerjee hails IAF for air strikes on Pakistan

national

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday hailed the Indian Air Force (IAF) for carrying out air strikes in Pakistan. "IAF also means India's Amazing Fighters. Jai Hind," Banerjee tweeted.

IAF also means India's Amazing Fighters. Jai Hind — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 26, 2019

India carried out air strikes inside Pakistan early Tuesday and targeted terror camps, official sources said. Several fighter jets of the Indian Air Force successfully destroyed camps belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfits in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, they said.

The Indian Air Force on Tuesday carried out aerial strikes at major terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, completely destroying them. "12 Mirage 2000 jets took part in the operation that dropped 1000 Kg bombs on terror camps across LoC (Line of Control), completely destroying them," IAF sources said. According to sources, the air strike was carried around 3:30 am.

Indian action came 12 days after Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) carried out terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Kashmir, killing 40 personnel and injuring five others. The terror attack had led to nationwide outrage and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to punish those behind the attack.

