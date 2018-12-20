Mamata Banerjee: It's for united Opposition to decide name for PM's post

national

Also, secularism is among the top priority for forthcoming general elections." Stalin on Sunday proposed Rahul Gandhi's name for the post of Prime Minister, saying the Congress chief has the ability to defeat the "fascist" Narendra Modi government

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

After DMK president MK Stalin proposed Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's name as the prime ministerial candidate of the united opposition, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that whatever the "political parties (refering to united Opposition) decide, will be the answer".

Notably, Opposition parties like Congress, BSP, SP, TMC and DMK have planned to form a Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in 2019 general elections.

Reacting on Stalin's recent statement, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said, "This is the not the time. Let the election come. We all are strongly together and working together. Whatever all the political parties will decide, will be the answer. It is a good step as all parties and their leaders are coming together."

