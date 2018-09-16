Mamata Banerjee leaves for 12-day trip to Germany, Italy

national

"I am going to Frankfurt and Milan to bring in more business and industry to the state. We will be holding two meetings - one in Frankfurt and another in Milan," she told reporters

Mamata Banerjee/PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday left for a 12-day trip to Germany and Italy to attract more investments to the state. Banerjee, accompanied by Finance Minister Amit Mitra, Finance Secretary H K Dwivedi and Chief Secretary Malay Dey, left for Frankfurt and Milan at around 9.45 am, official sources said.

The chief minister is likely to return on September 28, they said. Banerjee said she was invited by industrialists, businessmen and the government of the two European countries. The dignitaries had visited the state during the Bengal Global Business Summit this year.

"I am going to Frankfurt and Milan to bring in more business and industry to the state. We will be holding two meetings - one in Frankfurt and another in Milan," she told reporters at the NSC Bose International Airport before leaving for Dubai enroute to Europe.

She said there were invitations from Poland, where Power Minister Sobhandeb Chatterjee had recently visited, and that IT secretary Debashish Sen would soon be visiting Silicon Valley in the US. "We are benefitted by these kind of visits because they bring in more investments to the state," the chief minister added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever