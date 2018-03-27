Mamata Banerjee meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena MP, talks 2019 polls

Notably, BJP's embittered ally in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena has announced to break the alliance before the general elections 2019



West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee leaves after meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar at Parliament house in New Delhi on Tuesday. NCP MP Supriya Sule is also seen. Pic/PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in New Delhi, on Tuesday. The meeting is speculated to discuss forming an Opposition front against the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Banerjee also met Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, later in the day. Notably, BJP's embittered ally in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena has announced to break the alliance before the general elections 2019. "When political people meet then, of course, they will discuss politics, there is nothing to hide in that. The Lok Sabha election of 2019 will certainly be very interesting," Banerjee told reporters after the meeting.

Although Banerjee is also scheduled to attend a dinner meet hosted by Pawar, the latter had brushed off such reports earlier in the day saying, "There is no meeting, there is no dinner." The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief's visit to the national capital is being seen as a bid to assemble forces against the BJP, in the run up to the 2019 general elections.

