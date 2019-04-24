Mamata Banerjee on her biopic: 'What is all this nonsense being spread'

national

On April 17, the BJP had penned down a letter to the poll body asking them to review the purported biopic on the TMC supremo and put a ban on it till the time the Lok Sabha elections are over

Mamata Banerjee

Just days after the BJP approached the Election Commission seeking a ban on the release of the alleged biopic on Mamata Banerjee till the election is over, the West Bengal Chief Minister said in a tweet that she has "nothing at all to do with any biopic" and "will file defamation suit if compelled."

Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to write, "What is all this nonsense being spread! I have nothing at all to do with any biopic. If some young people have collected stories & expressed themselves, that's up to them. Not related to us. I am not Narendra Modi. Please do not compel me to file for defamation by spreading lies."

What is all this nonsense being spread! I have nothing at all to do with any biopic. If some young people have collected stories & expressed themselves, that's up to them.Not related to us. I am not Narendra Modi.

Please do not compel me to file for defamation by spreading lies — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 24, 2019

"This is to draw your attention to the news in the media that a biopic allegedly of Smt Mamata Banerjee will be released on 3 May 2019. Bharatiya Janata Party requests the Hon'ble Election Commission of India and its representative in West Bengal, the CEO, to review the said biopic before release, on similar lines done in the case of another biopic depicting Shri Narendra Modi," a letter signed by BJP West Bengal Vice-President Joy Prakash Majumdar and BJP leader Shishir Bajoria read.

