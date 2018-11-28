Mamata Banerjee on MP polls: Using faulty EVMs a ploy to manipulate votes

national

Criticising the malfunctioning of some Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) during the ongoing Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed that providing faulty EVMs was a ploy to manipulate people's votes.

Taking a swipe at the Election Commission, Banerjee said it is the responsibility of the constitutional body to ensure that none of the EVM or VVPAT machines used during polling is faulty.

"I am hearing since morning that several EVM machines used in Madhya Pradesh polls are faulty. We all understand these plans. These are attempts to manipulate people's vote for own advantage," Banerjee said in a veiled reference to the Bharatiya Janata Party, who is in power in the state as well as at the Centre.

"I have heard that only two per cent votes cast through an EVM machine can be traced. What is the significance of two per cent? If two per cent votes are fair and 80 per cent of it is rigged, who would take the responsibility? If EVM and VVPAT are used in elections, the EC must ensure that not a single EVM machine malfunctions during polling," she said.

The Trinamool supremo said she would raise the issue of faulty EVMs during the opposition parties' meeting to be held in Delhi in December.

"We have already raised the issue. I will again raise the issue during our opposition party meeting in Delhi. I will also circulate the document to show what exactly is going on in Madhya Pradesh," she added.

Polling is underway for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday, where several faulty EVMs and VVPAT machines had to be replaced within the first hour.

