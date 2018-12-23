Mamata Banerjee pays homage to Charan Singh; says farmers' income tripled in WB during TMC rule

national

The 'Kisan Diwas' or National Farmers Day is observed across the country on this day to celebrate the birthday of Chaudhary Charan Singh, the fifth Prime Minister of India.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday paid homage to former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary and said the income of farmers in her state has tripled during the past seven years of the Trinamool Congress rule.

"Respectful homage to Chaudhary Charan Singh, former prime minister, on his birth anniversary. This day is also observed as #KisanDiwas. My best wishes to all the farmers in the country on the occasion," she tweeted.

"In #Bangla the average annual income of farmers has tripled from Rs 91,000 (in 2010-11) to Rs 2.91 lakh (in 2017-18). We have also waived the tax and mutation fee on agricultural land. We are committed to the welfare of farmers #KisanDiwas," she said in a second tweet.

