Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to Ambedkar on his death anniversary

His contribution in framing Indias Constitution will forever be remembered by the generations to come," Banerjee tweeted

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday paid tribute to Dr Babasaheb B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary and hailed his contribution in framing the countrys Constitution.

Ambedkar was not only a jurist, an economist but also a politician and a social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination of Dalits, women and labourers. Ambedkar passed away on this day in 1956. The day is observed as Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

