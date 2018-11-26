Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to bravehearts of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

national

Heartfelt sympathies with the families who lost their dear ones," Banerjee said in a Twitter post on Monday

Mamata Banerjee

On the 10th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday paid tribute to those who laid down their lives to protect others. She also extended sympathies to those who lost their dear ones in the attacks carried out by 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation, in 2008.

"On the 10th anniversary of the 26/11 attack, my sincere tribute to those who lost their lives on that day. Salutes to the police and military personnel, and civilians, who put their lives on the line to save people. Heartfelt sympathies with the families who lost their dear ones," Banerjee said in a Twitter post on Monday.

Terrorists carried out a string of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks that began on November 26 and lasted until November 29, 2008 in which more than 159 people, including 9 attackers were killed and over a hundred wounded in the business capital of the country.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever