Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to INA soldiers on 75th anniversary of Azad Hind Government

national

On Police Commemoration Day, Banerjee also conveyed her best wishes to the police forces of West Bengal and other states

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday paid tribute to all the brave soldiers of Indian National Army (INA) on the 75th anniversary of the formation of the Azad Hind Government.

"Today is the 75th anniversary of the formation of the Azad Hind Government. My heartfelt tribute to all the brave soldiers of INA who fought for India's freedom under the leadership of Netaji. Jai Hind," she tweeted.

On Police Commemoration Day, Banerjee also conveyed her best wishes to the police forces of West Bengal and other states.

"On Police Commemoration Day, my best wishes to @wbpolice, @kolkatapolice and all the police forces of all other States for their service to the nation. From festivals to disasters, they always work hard to keep us safe."

On Police Commemoration Day, my best wishes to @wbpolice, @kolkatapolice and all the police forces of all other States for their service to the nation. From festivals to disasters, they always work hard to keep us safe — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 21, 2018

Today is the 75th anniversary of the formation of the Azad Hind Government. My heartfelt tribute to all the brave soldiers of INA who fought for India’s freedom under the leadership of Netaji. Jai Hind. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 21, 2018

Let us cherish the ‘idea of India’ for which our freedom fighters laid down their lives. Our people and our great institutions must strive to remain “independent”, in the true sense of the word 2/2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 14, 2018

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever