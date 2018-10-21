Search

Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to INA soldiers on 75th anniversary of Azad Hind Government

Oct 21, 2018, 15:02 IST | IANS

On Police Commemoration Day, Banerjee also conveyed her best wishes to the police forces of West Bengal and other states

Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to INA soldiers on 75th anniversary of Azad Hind Government
Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday paid tribute to all the brave soldiers of Indian National Army (INA) on the 75th anniversary of the formation of the Azad Hind Government.

"Today is the 75th anniversary of the formation of the Azad Hind Government. My heartfelt tribute to all the brave soldiers of INA who fought for India's freedom under the leadership of Netaji. Jai Hind," she tweeted.

On Police Commemoration Day, Banerjee also conveyed her best wishes to the police forces of West Bengal and other states.

"On Police Commemoration Day, my best wishes to @wbpolice, @kolkatapolice and all the police forces of all other States for their service to the nation. From festivals to disasters, they always work hard to keep us safe."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

mamata banerjeekolkatanational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Nation pays tribute to Dr Ambedkar on his 125th birth anniversary

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK