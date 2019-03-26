Mamata Banerjee questions the move to release Narendra Modi biopic before polls

national

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday claimed that the decision to release "PM Narendra Modi" biopic just ahead of the general elections in the country has a clear political motive.



The film, which features actor Vivek Oberoi as Modi and chronicles the life of the Prime Minister, is scheduled to be released across the country in early April, close to the first phase of polling on April 11.



"It is better if I do not say anything... If somebody wants to do a picture in his own favour, let him do it. But before election if anything is done, then the motive is very clear," she told the reporters at the state secretariat Nabanna here.



Referring to the Modi biopic as well as "The Accidental Prime Minister" -- a film that explored former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's tenure, Banerjee said one should try to win the electoral battles "politically".



"I believe all my political party friends (opposition parties) have already complained. The same complain (were there) against all the political pictures which have come out, be it the Accidental Prime Minister or this biopic. I think we must fight the battle politically," she added.



Opposition parties, including the Congress, CPI-M and the CPI, have approached the Election Commission seeking postponement of the release of the film until the last phase of voting on May 19 is over.



They claimed that the release of the Modi biopic so close to the 2019 polls would be a violation of the model code of conduct and influence the voters.

